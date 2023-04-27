 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Indian-origin man jailed for arranging 'sham marriage' in Singapore

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

In 2016, the Indian-origin man in Singapore asked his 55-year-old colleague to marry his cash-strapped 58-year-old Singaporean niece.

Anyone convicted of arranging a marriage of convenience to obtain an immigration advantage can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined in Singapore.

A 73-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for arranging a marriage of convenience between his colleague and his niece to gain an immigration advantage, according to a media report.

In 2016, Meeran Gani Nagoor Pitchai asked Abdul Kader Kasim, 55, an Indian national, to marry his cash-strapped 58-year-old Singaporean niece, Noorjan Abdul Karim.

As part of the arrangement, Meeran arranged for his niece to become his colleague's sponsor, TODAY newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Applicants for a short-term visit pass typically require a local sponsor if they want an extension of 89 days from their date of entry to Singapore.