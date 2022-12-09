 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India now has most comprehensive TB test; can check sensitivity to 18 antibiotics

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 09, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

The test is the first of its kind to check for drug resistance to 18 antibiotics as well as detect co-infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria and mixed infections

HaystackAnalytics, a health-tech start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has collaborated with healthcare solution provider LifeCell to offer India’s first genetic test diagnosing drug-resistant tuberculosis. The text was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bio-tech expo in June this year.

ΩTB or Omega TB, the whole genome sequencing test, has a starting price of Rs 6,500, and will be capable of offering a drug susceptibility profile for 18 antibiotics, including bedaquiline, delamanid and clofazimine.

The current culture and molecular tests provide limited information and can take weeks for results. ΩTB is a single test that identifies all the diagnostic information on TB infections and screens resistance to the 18 antibiotics in just 10-12 days.

According to Mayur Abhaya, managing director & CEO, LifeCell India, the test has the potential to reshape the landscape of TB testing and diagnosis in the preventive healthcare segment.

Anirvan Chatterjee, co-founder and CEO of HaystackAnalytics, pointed out that leading developing economies such as the UK had transitioned to TB whole genome sequencing a long time back and emphasised that the test will enable clinicians in India to deliver treatments more efficiently.

The test can identify low-frequency resistance mutations and heterogeneous resistance with greater sensitivity. Whole genome sequencing is also known for predicting resistant phenotypes against anti-TB drugs, and designing an optimum personalised treatment regimen, thereby enhancing favourable treatment outcomes in TB endemic settings, such as in India.