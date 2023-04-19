 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India gets first National Liver Board aimed at counselling thousands of liver patients every year

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

This board aims to consult and support 20,000 patients in its first year and with its digital-first approach, utilise tech advancement in the field of healthcare to discuss over 30 patient cases in a day.

While the initial counselling is free of cost for the patients, once the responses are provided and severity of the case is detected, the board will help the patient connect with the right doctor.

Five super-specialists, brought together by HexaHealth, a start-up to counsel on surgeries, have set up what is being called India’s first National Liver Board.

The board, started on the lines of oncology services ahead of World Liver Day on April 19, may be crucial for a country like India, which accounts for 20 percent of the world’s share of deaths associated with liver diseases even as liver issues such as acute hepatitis, liver cancer, and cirrhosis are the 10th most common cause of death in the country.

A staggering 10 lakh Indians are diagnosed with liver cirrhosis every year, according to the World Health Organisation.

“Liver patients suffer a lot due to lack of timely access to the right line of treatment. Some end up under medicines when surgery could have been a better option or vice versa,” said Ankur Gigras, co-founder, HexaHealth.