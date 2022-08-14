India@75: 10 must-watch patriotic films

India celebrates 75 years of Independence tomorrow. Take a look at the films that celebrate our country's undying spirit.
Border, 1997
Border, an epic war film set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, is loved for its execution as well as soul-stirring songs. Its ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu.
Lagaan, 2001
Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a story of how the residents of an Indian village fight back oppressive British taxes. The film was India's entry official entry to the Oscars in 2002.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 2002
Mangal Pandey: The Rising, 2005
The film on one of India's first freedom fighters should definitely be on your watchlist.
Swades, 2004
Ashutosh Gowariker's film chronicles a non-resident Indian's journey to discover where he truly belongs.
Shershah, 2021
Rang De Basanti, 2006
Uri: The Surgical Strike, 2019
The film is based on the retaliatory strike that India carried out on terror launchpads in Pakistan after an Army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by four militants in 2016. Nineteen Army personnel were killed in the attack in Uri.
Chak De India, 2007
The movie traces the journey of a national women’s hockey team from the training stage to a massive world cup victory.