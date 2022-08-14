India@75: 10 must-watch patriotic films

India celebrates 75 years of Independence tomorrow. Take a look at the films that celebrate our country's undying spirit.

Border, 1997

Border, an epic war film set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, is loved for its execution as well as soul-stirring songs. Its ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu.

Lagaan, 2001

Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a story of how the residents of an Indian village fight back oppressive British taxes. The film was India's entry official entry to the Oscars in 2002.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 2002

The biographical period film about firebrand revolutionary Bhagat Singh stars Ajay Devgan in the titular role. Another film on the young freedom fighter is Shaheed-E-Azam.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising, 2005

The film on one of India's first freedom fighters should definitely be on your watchlist.

Swades, 2004

Ashutosh Gowariker's film chronicles a non-resident Indian's journey to discover where he truly belongs.

Shershah, 2021

Shershah pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the 1999 Kargil War. He was awarded India’s highest gallantry honour, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 2010

(Image credit: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions) The period drama traces the events that led to the Chittagong Uprising of 1930. Rang De Basanti, 2006

A group of youngsters cast in a docudrama about Indian freedom fighters find inspiration to fight for a cause in their own times.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, 2019

The film is based on the retaliatory strike that India carried out on terror launchpads in Pakistan after an Army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by four militants in 2016. Nineteen Army personnel were killed in the attack in Uri.

Chak De India, 2007

The movie traces the journey of a national women’s hockey team from the training stage to a massive world cup victory.