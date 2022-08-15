Independence Day 2022: 12 refugee singers pay tribute to national anthem | Watch

On the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities prepared a melodious tribute to the national anthem which was shared by the Ministry of Culture on Monday.

The tribute was dedicated by refugees from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Cameroon in solidarity with the people and government of India. It was made in association with the United Nations India and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

"Love for India is pouring from around the world!" the Ministry of Culture captioned the video.

"To celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, I joined 12 refugee singers (living in India) from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sri Lanka and sang our National Anthem. The refugees expressed their gratitude for the kindness love and support they have received from all Indians," Kej tweeted.

Commenting on the video, author Anita Nair said, "No matter how divided we may be about the state of the nation, the national anthem brings forth in us a sense of identity. Stirring in us that absolute truth: India is my country and I am proud of it.

"Thank you Ricky Kej for this beautiful rendition of our national anthem and refugees for reminding us what it is to be displaced. And what it means to have refugee in India."

Read more: 76th Independence Day | PM Narendra Modi's I-Day look over the years

Former UN environment chief and Norwegian politician Erik Solheim too lauded the video. "India at 75! India lives in the hearts of young people, from countries in the Indian volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope and future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India. Warm thanks my friend Ricky Kej!" he tweeted.

Read more: 76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE: Need to remember freedom fighters' vision & dream for India, says PM Modi