The city with the most number of billionaires in India is…

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is also home to the maximum number of billionaires in the country. According to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, 66 of India’s 187 billionaires live in Mumbai. The national capital of Delhi is a few leagues behind with 39 billionaires, while Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, is home to 21 billionaires.

Among the billionaires who call Mumbai home is Mukesh Ambani, the only Indian to feature on the list of the world's top 10 billionaires. The chairman of Reliance Industries lives in one of the world’s largest and most expensive private residences – Antilia – in South Mumbai.

Other billionaires who reside in the city of dreams include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Dilip Shanghvi and Uday Kotak.

The Indian cities where billionaires live

Moneycontrol News