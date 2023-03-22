 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

The city with the most number of billionaires in India is…

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Mumbai is home to 66 of India's 187 billionaires, according to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. Delhi and Bengaluru are close behind with 39 and 21 billionaires respectively.

Mukesh Ambani's private residence Antilia in Mumbai (Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is also home to the maximum number of billionaires in the country. According to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, 66 of India’s 187 billionaires live in Mumbai. The national capital of Delhi is a few leagues behind with 39 billionaires, while Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, is home to 21 billionaires.

Among the billionaires who call Mumbai home is Mukesh Ambani, the only Indian to feature on the list of the world's top 10 billionaires. The chairman of Reliance Industries lives in one of the world’s largest and most expensive private residences – Antilia – in South Mumbai.

Other billionaires who reside in the city of dreams include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Dilip Shanghvi and Uday Kotak.

The Indian cities where billionaires live