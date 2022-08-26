Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Bengaluru lake

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in a Bengaluru lake over the weekend. The cause of their death has been attributed to sewage flowing into the lake, according to the Pollution Control Board.

This is the second time in five months that fish have been found dead in a water body of Bengaluru, reports Deccan Herald. This time, the fish were found in Kothanur Lake of JP Nagar.

A similar incident had also been reported back in April, when dead fish were found floating in wetlands. After that, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had instructed Bengaluru’s municipal body (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to take preventive action and stop the flow of sewage waste.

KSPCB has said that fish in Kothanur Lake died due to the entry of sewage from a storm water drain and immediate action will be taken in the matter, news agency ANI reported.

“We can only monitor the water quality of lakes and direct the local bodies concerned to take action. We have written to the BBMP and BWSSB to take action. We will follow up with them,” a senior KSPCB official confirmed to Deccan Herald.

However, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has refuted claims that sewage is entering the lake.

“When the incident took place in April, sewage was entering the lakes. However, we have constantly monitored this problem ever since and arrested the entry of sewage into the lake,” a senior BWSSB engineer said.