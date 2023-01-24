How you can get Apple AirPods Pro for only Rs 1,150 on Flipkart

Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale may have come to an end, but there are still some great deals up for grabs on the e-commerce platform. The Apple AirPods Pro, for example, can be bought for as low as Rs 1,150 – if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) earbuds are powered by the new H2 chip which helps eliminate loud background noises and makes for an immersive listening experience. On Apple’s official website, these AirPods are listed for Rs 26,900 (inclusive of taxes).

On Flipkart, however, the Apple AirPods Pro are available at a discounted rate of Rs 21,400.

The price of the wireless earbuds can be further reduced by exchanging an old smartphone while buying the gadget. Flipkart is offering a maximum discount of Rs 19,000 on the exchange of an old smartphone. The price will depend on the model and date of the phone.

Moreover, a discount of Rs 1,250 can be applied on top to bring down the price of the AirPods significantly. Flipkart will offer a 10% discount (up to Rs 1,250) on Federal Bank credit and debit card transactions. The same offer can also be availed with HSBC Credit Card and EMI Transactions. Customers can therefore get the Apple AirPods Pro for Rs 1,150 only after applying all discounts and exchange offers. The Apple AirPods Pro were launched in September 2022 and come with improved sound quality, noise cancellation, battery life, and better ergonomics.

Moneycontrol News