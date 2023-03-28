How to link your PAN and Aadhaar card online in 10 simple steps

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar card is on March 31 as the financial year ends and is important to do so that the PAN doesn’t become invalid. With a few quick and easy steps, one can link their PAN and Aadhaar from their smartphones itself. The process will take Rs 1000.

Linking your PAN and Aadhaar cards from your smartphone, laptop or tablet is a straightforward process that can be completed in a few simple steps.

Here's a step-by-step guide to linking PAN and Aadhaar from your smartphone:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing website (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home) on your smartphone browser.

Step 2: Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option under the 'Quick Links' section. Step 3: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar in the given fields. Related stories Many commonly used drugs may see a 12% price hike, the highest ever, come April 1

Telangana Government's Farmer-Friendly Policies Transforming Agriculture Step 4: Check the box that reads 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI'. Step 5: Enter the captcha code as shown on the screen and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button. Step 6: If your PAN and Aadhaar details match, your Aadhaar will be successfully linked to your PAN, and a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen. Step 7: If your PAN and Aadhaar details do not match, an error message will be displayed on the screen, and you will need to rectify the details and try again. Step 8: Click on Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax. Post OTP verification, you will be redirected to e-Pay Tax page. Step 9: Click on Proceed on the Income Tax Tile. Select AY as 2023-24 and type of Payment as Other Receipts (500) and click Continue. Applicable amount will be pre-filled against Others. Step 10: After paying the amount (Rs 1000 includes late linking fee), you will be asked to fill your details, select your financial year and get a challan for payment.

That's it! By following these simple steps, you can easily link your PAN and Aadhaar from your smartphone. It is important to link your PAN and Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience while filing your tax returns, and to ensure that your financial records are up-to-date and accurate.

Moneycontrol News