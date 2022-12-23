 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How these men won free Nothing Phones with just one tweet each

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

A man has won a free Nothing Phone with just an “okay” tweet. Carl Pei, the CEO and founder of Nothing Technology Limited that produces smartphones had announced a lucky contest where two Twitter users stand to win two Nothing Phones.

The tweets that receive maximum likes and zero likes will stand to win one phone each in the contest, Pei announced on Wednesday.

"One comment with 0 likes will win a Nothing Phone (1). Winner will be chosen in 24 hours," he tweeted.

"Plot twist: the comment with the most likes will also win a Phone (1)," he continued.

A day later, the CEO picked out his winner with no likes on his tweet.

Twitter user @joes_iam had only tweeted an “okay” that was adjudged to be the winner.

“We have a winner! @joes_iam. We choose you!” Nothing Technology tweeted.
Many users pointed out that several of them had also not received any likes to their response, just like the winner.