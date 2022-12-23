How these men won free Nothing Phones with just one tweet each

A man has won a free Nothing Phone with just an “okay” tweet. Carl Pei, the CEO and founder of Nothing Technology Limited that produces smartphones had announced a lucky contest where two Twitter users stand to win two Nothing Phones.

The tweets that receive maximum likes and zero likes will stand to win one phone each in the contest, Pei announced on Wednesday.

"One comment with 0 likes will win a Nothing Phone (1). Winner will be chosen in 24 hours," he tweeted.

"Plot twist: the comment with the most likes will also win a Phone (1)," he continued.

A day later, the CEO picked out his winner with no likes on his tweet.

Twitter user @joes_iam had only tweeted an “okay” that was adjudged to be the winner.

“We have a winner! @joes_iam. We choose you!” Nothing Technology tweeted.

Many users pointed out that several of them had also not received any likes to their response, just like the winner.

But of course, there can be only winner who was presumably randomly selected. For the tweet with most likes, the winner is an Indian. “Using iphone 13 from last 1 Year now wanna explore Nothing Phone so I can switch from iOS to android,” Satish Kumar had tweeted that received 14,700 likes. It was adjudged the winner by Nothing.

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July and was priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Phone however doesn’t come with a charger or a case and is available in black and white on Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News

