 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

How a man survived a month lost in the Amazon: 'I had to drink urine, eat worms'

AFP
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

A Bolivian who claimed to have been missing in the Amazon alone for a month, on Tuesday recounted eating insects and worms, collecting water in his boots and drinking his own urine to stay alive.

The Amazon rainforest covers areas in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and several other countries

A Bolivian who claimed to have been missing in the Amazon alone for a month, on Tuesday recounted eating insects and worms, collecting water in his boots and drinking his own urine to stay alive.

If confirmed, this could make Jhonatan Acosta, 30, one of the longest-ever lone Amazon survivors.

"It helped a lot to know about survival techniques: I had to consume insects, drink my urine, eat worms. I was attacked by animals," he told Unitel TV.

Acosta was reported missing by his family at the end of January. He had been on a hunting trip with four friends in the Amazon rainforest but got separated from his party on January 25.