Hippopotamus gulps down 2-year-old boy, spits him out alive in bizarre case

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

A rogue hippopotamus swallowed a two-year-old boy alive and then spat him back out, in a bizarre news from Uganda.

The toddler was playing alone near Lake Edward around his house in Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hippo grabbed him and proceeded to try and gulp him down, Capital FM Uganda reported.

Before the animal could further, a quick-thinking bystander started chucking rocks at the hippo making the animal vomit the boy, swallowed half at this point, back out.

The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera in Congo, and the hippo disappeared into the lake, reports say. Photos show the child suffered injuries on his hand.

The child, identified as Iga Paul, has been discharged with a rabies vaccine.

News outlets praised the bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, for thinking fast and helping save the infant’s life.