PM Modi urges enhanced genome sequencing and mask-wearing amid COVID-19 surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on March 22 to assess the current COVID-19 situation in India. During the meeting, he urged officials to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance genome sequencing efforts in order to detect and monitor new variants of the virus.

Modi directed officials to "enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release, adding that the measure is aimed to "support the tracking of newer variants, if any," and ensure "timely response".

The review meeting, chaired by Modi, was called amid a rise in the daily COVID-19 count in the country. The officials briefing the prime minister noted that an average of 888 daily cases were reported in the week ending March 22, at a positivity rate of 0.98 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Globally, 1.08 lakh daily average cases were reported during the same week, the officials said. Also Read | COVID-19 task force revises treatment protocol, use of drugs Related stories India records 918 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data Modi "emphasized Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks in hospital premises by both patients, health professionals and health workers", the PMO said, adding that he also stressed that "wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas". Apart from the coronavirus cases, the country also been recording a spike in Influenza and other respiratory illnesses over the past few days. The nationwide tally of H3N2 Influenza cases crossed the 400-mark on March 19. Modi, on being apprised on the Influenza situation, directed officials to follow up with the states on effective monitoring and testing for Influenza and Adenovirus cases. "The prime minister stressed the need to ensure availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and COVID-19 across health facilities along with availability of sufficient beds and health human resources," the PMO release noted. Modi added during the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic is "far from over" and there is a need to monitor the status across the country "on regular basis". Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that the country's hospitals are "ready for all exigencies", he further said.

Moneycontrol News