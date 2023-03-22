 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi urges enhanced genome sequencing and mask-wearing amid COVID-19 surge

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

In backdrop of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Modi said that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on March 22 to assess the current COVID-19 situation in India. During the meeting, he urged officials to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance genome sequencing efforts in order to detect and monitor new variants of the virus.

Modi directed officials to "enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release, adding that the measure is aimed to "support the tracking of newer variants, if any," and ensure "timely response".

The review meeting, chaired by Modi, was called amid a rise in the daily COVID-19 count in the country. The officials briefing the prime minister noted that an average of 888 daily cases were reported in the week ending March 22, at a positivity rate of 0.98 percent.

