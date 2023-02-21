 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Punjab govt converting Ayushman Bharat wellness centres into mohalla clinics: Health Ministry

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

An official source from the Health Ministry has said that any deviations from the MoU would lead to the stoppage of funds from the Centre to the state under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

A Mohalla Clinic (File Image)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accused the Punjab government of allegedly converting Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres -- funded largely by the Union government -- into mohalla clinics.

The Health Ministry has warned the state government that it will stop allocating funds under the scheme if the Punjab government is found to be violating the terms.

The Health Ministry in a letter to the Punjab Government on February 6 said the state has vitiated the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state and Centre.

"The state has violated the provisions of Clause 10.3 and 10.10 of MoU and have stopped implementing the AB-HWC component of NHM, therefore releases to the State under NHM do not appear feasible as per provisions of Clause 13 of the MOU," said Roli Singh, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission in the letter.