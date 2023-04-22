 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Bournvita controversy: How to avoid the sugars hidden in your child’s food and medicines

Shilpi Madan
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Often excessive sugar intake triggers an outbreak of acne, allergies, and a hormonal imbalance. The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to six teaspoons per day for children aged 2-18.

White sugar is a silent killer and as adults we know it. How good is it for the young? (Photo: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, social media influencer Revant Himatsingka (Foodpharmer) raised a question mark over the purported health benefits of Mondelez’s Cadbury Bournvita - he released a video on social media claiming that the popular milk additive has high sugar content and its consumption could lead to diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Shortly afterwards, Mondelez sent him a notice to take the video down.

All this has clouded the claims of that vitamin-kick in milk additives. To be sure, sugary foods and desserts can be moreish. And the old adage, a little bit of sugar helps the medicine go down, is a justification parents and grandparents often give for giving their children sugar-laden foods.

We are aware of the health effects of sugar on us as adults, but often discount the effects that added, hidden and excessive sugar can have on  children - from cavities to juvenile diabetes and a range in-between. So how well do the young tolerate added sugars, and how to protect them against added sugar hidden in packaged foods and syrups and medicines, even? Read on.

Graphic by Upnesh Raval/Moneycontrol