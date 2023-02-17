 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AstraZeneca’s lung cancer drug also approved to treat biliary tract cancer

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

More than 30,000 new cases of biliary tract cancers are reported in the country every year with 90 percent of them diagnosed in the advanced stage

AstraZeneca India, on February 17, announced that its drug Durvalumab has received an additional indication approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to treat biliary tract cancer (BTC).

BTC is a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal cancers that form in the cells of the bile ducts (cholangiocarcinoma), gallbladder or ampulla of Vater (where the bile duct and pancreatic duct connect to the small intestine).

Apart from ampullary cancer, early-stage BTC often presents without clear symptoms and most new cases of BTC are therefore diagnosed at an advanced stage, when treatment options are limited, and the prognosis is poor.

More than 30,000 new cases of BTCs are seen in India every year with 90 percent of them diagnosed in the advanced stage. In fact, statistics show a high incidence of gall bladder cancer in the northern part of India.