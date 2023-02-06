Akums gets DCGI nod to launch drug for uncontrolled diabetes in India

Haridwar-based Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited on February 6 announced the launch of a novel antidiabetic drug for poor insulin resistance in type-2 diabetes.

The company said its antidiabetic drug Lobeglitazone has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Akums, the largest contract drug manufacturing company (CDMO) in India, said Lobeglitazone, is manufactured specifically for type-2 diabetes patients and it helps them improve pancreatic beta-cell function.

“Lobeglitazone is a one-of-a-kind medication which has a relatively low risk of hypoglycemia. The unique formulation was manufactured to improve insulin resistance, rather than force its release from the pancreas,” the company said in a release.

"The tablet has been proven to reduce blood sugar levels, improve lipid and liver profiles, and lower haemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) levels. The fact that we're the first CDMO to do this tells a lot about our focus on innovation to offer more effective treatment for the patients," said Sanjeev Jain, Joint Managing Director of Akums. Akums said Lobeglitazone is a film-coated tablet made up of Lobeglitazone Sulfate equivalent to Lobeglitazone at 0.5 mg. Related stories Economic Survey 2023: No measure sufficient to counter COVID-19 like shock, says government

Economic Survey 2023: Govt keeping check on drug prices through direct price control, Janaushadhi st...

US sets stricter guidelines for lead in baby food. Where does India stand? With the drug getting nod from Indian drug regulator, Sandeep Jain, Joint MD of Akums, said his company has put together is a unique formulation that tackles type-2 diabetes by addressing the root causes in a more effective way. Last year in October, Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals also launched Lobeglitazone under the brand name LOBG.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.