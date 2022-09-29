World Heart Day: How to keep your heart healthy, according to experts

On World Heart Day Today, organisations around the world are focussing on efforts to create awareness about cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular conditions are the leading cause of fatalities worldwide.

Simple changes in diet and exercise can help you reduce the risk of disease. Here are some tips from experts:

1) A diet rich in fibre and low on salt and added sugar helps prevent diseases affecting the heart's key blood vessels. According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), foods like avocado and nuts and seeds increase levels of good cholesterol and aids in reducing any artery blockage.

2) Physical activity is important too. The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week and muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days per week.

3) According to the US National Institute for Aging, an elevated Body Mass Index (BMI) can increase the likelihood of high blood pressure, diabetes and strokes. The institute also recommends 150 minutes of physical activity per week and a diet rich in nutrients to maintain healthy weight.

4) Stopping smoking and reducing alcohol consumption is also something experts advise. Smoking has been linked to atherosclerosis (the build-up of fats and cholesterol in arteries) and coronary thrombosis (blood clots inside blood vessels), according to NHS.

5) People should also monitor their blood pressure at home and never stop taking medicines prescribed for high BP without consulting their doctors, experts say.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice from qualified clinicians)