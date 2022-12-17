 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WHO says Swiss lab confirmed cough syrup contamination, but is silent on proof of causality

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

The WHO maintains that its labs have confirmed dangerous levels of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, which should not be present in any medicine ever.

Representative Image

The World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17 said that its contracted laboratories in Ghana and Switzerland had tested the cough syrups supplied by Maiden Pharma in The Gambia, and confirmed that they were contaminated.

The global health body said that it had acted quickly as children had died after a mysterious sickness in The Gambia. However, it didn't reply to queries related to a letter by VG Somani, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), regarding the casualties.

"WHO-contracted laboratories in Ghana and Switzerland tested the suspected cough syrups from The Gambia and confirmed excessive levels of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. These contaminated syrups are dangerous and should not be in any medicine, ever," a WHO spokesperson told Moneycontrol in an email reply.

The WHO spokesperson said that the lab findings were immediately shared with the Gambia and India, as well as the manufacturer of the products, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

"WHO’s mandate is to issue global alerts about potential risks. WHO stands by the action taken," the spokesperson said.

In the letter dated December 13, Somani had sought details from the global body on the causality and connection between the drugs manufactured in India and deaths in The Gambia.