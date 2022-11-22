 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Nikon India looks to tie up with government for research; assessing retinal imaging market: MD Sajjan Kumar

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 22, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

The Nikon India head says the microscopy market in India is worth Rs 200-250 crore and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Nikon India, which is widely associated with cameras and imaging solutions, said recently that it is entering India’s healthcare system through its microscopy business. The company, which has had a presence in India through distributors for over four decades, now aims to facilitate direct sales, service, and distribution for its microscopy solutions.

Sajjan Kumar, MD of Nikon India, told Moneycontrol in an interview that the company expects its healthcare segment to grow 10 percent by the end of next year. Kumar said the company is considering partnering with government research laboratories and is also assessing the retinal imaging market in the country. Edited excerpts:

What’s the idea behind Nikon foraying into healthcare through the microscopy business in India?

The healthcare ecosystem in India is evolving at a rapid pace, with the Indian government concentrating more on the sector post-pandemic. The microscope is a crucial component of many healthcare and medical sectors including hospitals, path labs, in vitro fertilisation, drug discovery and development, and sectors like cancer research, HIV research, Covid research and many other research areas.

Adding another essential component to Nikon India’s diverse product repertoire, we have decided to enter the market directly and contribute to the government’s quest to make India more future-ready for pathbreaking innovations in the field of research & development.

How big is the microscopy market in India? What goals does the company plan to achieve in the next few years?