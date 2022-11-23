 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Measles outbreak: Missed vaccinations, high refusal rate pose challenge for BMC in Mumbai

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

The civic body is battling to contain the surge in the number of cases being reported

According to BMC, Mumbai has seen over 220 cases and nine deaths this year (Representative image)

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mumbai races against time to vaccinate kids between nine months and five years of age with vaccines to combat measles, the exponential rise in cases has been attributed to vaccine hesitancy and children missing their routine jabs.

“Many children missed their (routine) vaccination for measles due to COVID-19. We saw many people travelling back home during the lockdown and their children remained unvaccinated,” Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, told Moneycontrol.

Dr Gomare said cases of the infectious disease that can be serious for children tend to rise during winters but added that this time the numbers are above normal. The unvaccinated cohort of children in the densely populated areas where the outbreak has occurred was high, said the BMC official, adding that cases started increasing from the end of September.

According to BMC data, Mumbai has seen over 220 cases and nine deaths this year, compared with just nine infections and one death last year.

Also read: Nikon India looks to tie up with government for research; assessing retinal imaging market: MD Sajjan Kumar
However, Dr Gomare said the situation was under control as the BMC has formed multiple teams to hunt out cases in the slums.

“There are over 130 camps of medical caregivers for assessing the situation on the ground. The teams are providing vitamins and vaccines to all those between 9 months and five years,” she added.