INSACOG closely assessing situation, vigilant on COVID mutant: NK Arora

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

The co-chair of Indiá’s coronavirus genomic surveillance programme says a coordinated assessment has helped India detect several variants and contain outbreaks in the past

Dr N K Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)

As a spurt of COVID-19 infections overwhelms the healthcare infrastructure in China, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium Network, or INSACOG, is maintaining a close vigil to assess potential mutations of the coronavirus among the country's population.

“The INSACOG network has enhanced the surveillance for assessment of mutations happening in the coronavirus. The states have been told to send the samples of positive cases proactively,” Dr NK Arora, co-chair of INSACOG, told Moneycontrol.

Ruling out fears of new mutations emerging from China’s COVID-19 outbreak, Arora said a high level of vigilance has helped India track new forms of the Omicron variant in the past.

“There is no need for panic, we definitely need to keep a strict vigil on the emergence of variants of concern and outbreaks so that they can be contained before they spread to a larger region,” he added.

The co-chair of INSACOG said a coordinated assessment by the consortium helped India detect several forms of the Omicron variant like XBB, BE 1, BA.2.75 and contain potential outbreaks in the past.