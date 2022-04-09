India reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fatalities

India reported a single-day rise of 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 4,30,34,217, while the count of active cases fell to 11,365, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,656 with 83 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. The count of active cases currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,01,196, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the data showed. The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.55 crore.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

India’s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

The 83 new fatalities include 75 from Kerala. A total of 5,21,656 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,810 from Maharashtra, 68,339 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,156 from Delhi, 23,498 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.