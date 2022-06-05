Heart and cardiovascular problems: Not just an old-age problem

May 31, 2022. A melodious evening in the City of Joy. Seemingly healthy, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) had fans singing along at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He had complained of some uneasiness during the performance, but had continued the show. No one knew then that this would be his last concert. KK succumbed to a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the CMRI hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53.

The loss has once again raised the alarm over rising cases of heart or cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among young Indian men. Global Burden of Disease study data show that CVDs account for 272 deaths per lakh population in India, which is much higher than the global average of 235.

What's more concerning is that the average age of developing CVDs in India is a decade younger as compared to Western countries, and is one of the most common reasons for mortality among men aged 35-54.

The risk of developing heart disease at a younger age is higher in men than in women. Additionally, healthcare experts and researchers say that while coronary risk factors are highly governed by biological differences in male and female bodies, psychological and behavioural factors too have a huge role to play in exposure to such risk factors.

What are CVDs, and how do I know if it's a heart attack

Our body is like an electrical unit. The heart is triggered by electrical impulses to beat rhythmically. If these electrical impulses become erratic, the heart could stop working - much like an air-conditioner that has a high risk of failure due to power fluctuation and needs a stabilizer to prevent such a situation.

You might have heard that KK experienced uneasiness during the concert, but powered through it anyway. Being aware of the common warning signs of a heart attack is crucial to seek timely help. The most commonly experienced signs are:

• Discomfort and pain in the chest: Most people complain about a feeling of heaviness, pressure, squeezing, or pain in the chest. The pain may radiate to your shoulder, arm, jaw, back, and the neck.

• Dizziness or fainting: You may also start sweating profusely and feel light-headed.

• Shortness of breath: A sudden difficulty in breathing may result when the heart isn't pumping enough blood to the lungs.

• Numbness in one or the other body part: We know cholesterol builds up in our arteries, clogging them. Doctors found 80 percent blockage in KK's left main coronary artery. Though this didn't happen in KK's case, a piece of this cholesterol plaque can break off and clog a blood vessel in the brain and cause a sudden partial paralysis of the face and arms, slurred speech, and possible death.

Risk factors for heart disease

CVDs are not attributable to a single cause as they are multifactorial in nature. Numerous scientific research studies have established a few risk factors, more so among men, that predispose them to CVDs, such as:

● Hypertension or high blood pressure

● Smoking and consumption of other tobacco products

● High levels of alcohol consumption

● Diabetes

● Obesity

● High cholesterol levels

● Genetic conditions or family history of CVDs

Prevention of heart disease

Let's be honest, the world is witnessing alarming rates of lifestyle-related health conditions such as high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes, and we are currently the victims of environmental hazards.

Good news is, an occasional cheese burst pizza or butter chicken is not going to trigger a cardiac issue. Bad news is, if it becomes a habit, the ill-effects are going to show up as deposits or plaques in your arteries.

These deposits result in narrowing of the arteries that eventually raise the blood pressure, and lead to cardiovascular diseases.

So, what's the solution? The answer is quite simple yet most of us neglect it - lead a healthy lifestyle! Here’s how.

● Exercise: Make sure you exercise for at least half an hour a day, 3-4 days a week. Exercise helps your heart in pumping blood efficiently.

● Healthy diet: Occasional junk food doesn’t hurt, but make sure you overshadow it with a balanced diet. Minimize the consumption of processed foods with high salt and sugar content, and include fruits, vegetables, vitamins, proteins and fibre in your diet. Consuming a balanced amount of carbohydrates and fats is also important. That why we call it balanced!

● Stop using tobacco: Smokers are 2-4 times more likely to develop a blockage in the arteries that supply blood to the heart.

● Regular health checkup: Getting a full-body checkup done once or twice a year is the best way to nip the disease in the bud. Some screening tests clearly indicate the status of your heart, such as blood tests for cholesterol and triglyceride levels, electrocardiogram (ECG) for heart rhythm, echocardiogram to get a picture of your heart chambers and valves, and a nuclear scan to examine your heart muscles. Share your family's medical history with your doctor - they can recommend tests, precautions, and assess your risk basis this information.

● Manage stress: Mental well-being is as important as staying fit physically. Some of the best relaxation exercises include meditation without music or with the help of pre-recorded online guided meditations, 4-2-6 deep breathing exercises (inhaling for a count of four, holding the breath for a count of two and exhaling for six counts), and yoga. Seek professional help when things do not seem to resolve.

According to a study by Indian Heart Association, 50 percent of the heart attacks occur in men who are under the age of 50. While heart diseases are often mistaken as a health concern for the older set, you're never too young to start thinking about this and take action right now!

A healthy body and mind are the eternal secrets to happiness. Like the legend said, "Choti si hai zindagi, kal mil jaye toh hogi khushnaseebi", let's do everything we can to make this choti si zindagi healthful.