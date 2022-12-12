 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Have firm plans to bring in drugs from global pipeline to tackle India’s NCD challenges: Gagandeep Singh Bedi, AstraZeneca India

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Complementing the government for coming out with the rare disease policy, the AstraZeneca India's MD said he expects to work very closely with the government, funding groups, patients and the industry to make sure patients are able to easily access drugs for rare disease.

British pharma giant AstraZeneca’s India arm plans to introduce drugs from its global pipeline here as it feels the country has a significant unmet need in terms of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

AstraZeneca India’s Managing Director Gagandeep Singh Bedi in an interaction with Moneycontrol, said the country faces significant challenges when it comes to diabetes or metabolic diseases.

“Indians are dying younger, with cardiac diseases, 10 years earlier than any other country. So, I think those are areas of significant concern and solutions. That, clearly, we have a very strong focus on,” he said.

Bedi said AstraZeneca wasn’t into providing only drug solutions but also looking at opening a funnel for a journey through awareness, detection to treatment and adherence.

“Our main mainstay of focus in India has been around respiratory, oncology, cardiovascular and renal metabolism. While the pandemic was a big challenge, we still sit on a big endemic of NCDs. And, therefore, our efforts are to really address those significant unmet needs,” he added.