 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Forbes 30 Under 30, 2022 | Meet Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju whose content helps queer children connect with their journeys

Saurabh Sharma
Dec 04, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Karnataka's first transgender doctor and social media influencer who's a part of Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2022, has a web-series coming up, and asserts the importance of childlike wonders, therapy, and not defining womanhood.

Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Forbes 30 Under 30, 2022. (Photo: Twitter)

In her keynote address at the recent Forbes 30 Under 30 soiree in Delhi, Karnataka’s first transgender doctor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, 24, noted how unlike a six-year-old child she met at the paediatrics department recently she could never say that she “wanted to be a princess”. “As a firstborn son, I couldn’t,” but now as a grown-up, successful woman, she feels it’s important to “never lose the childlike wonder of a six-year-old and this delusional and irrational belief that anything is possible.”

At Forbes 30 Under 30, 2022, event. (Photo: Twitter)

At 21, Trinetra underwent gender-affirmation surgery at the peak of the pandemic and documented her journey on social media. And, this year, for “empowering others to own their story”, Forbes magazine included her in the class of 30 Under 30 in the digital content creator category. In this interview, Dr Haldar Gummaraju shares how this journey so far has been for her. Edited excerpts:

How does it feel to be part of this year’s 30 Under 30 list?

I think it’s absolutely incredible, because growing up, I wasn’t allowed to believe that someone like me, someone who’s queer and trans could be so many things — a doctor, an actor, and a content creator, so, to have a platform as large as Forbes (giving this recognition) means the world to me.

As you underwent gender-affirmation surgery in the middle of the pandemic, how anxious were you during that period?