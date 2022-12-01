 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drug regulator stalls approval for sale of Biological E’s pneumococcal vaccine

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Two batches of the vaccine candidate are said to have failed testing parameters

India’s drug regulator has withheld approval for Biological E to sell its Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in the country after two batches failed during testing, officials said.

“Two batches of PCV manufactured by Biological E were reported to have failed as they couldn’t meet the testing parameters,” an official told Moneycontrol.

Another official said the Hyderabad-based company has sent an over 500-page document in response to queries raised by the Drug Controller General of India.

“The DCGI raised the matter during the review of the market authorisation application of Biological E for PCV after approval of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC),” one of the officials said.

Pneumococcal disease is caused by the streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. Infection can result in diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia and pneumonia, apart from sinusitis and otitis media. The vaccine is generally given to children under the age of 5.

