Happy New Year: Google Doodle marks the dawn of 2023

Jan 01, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Eight billion people around the world welcomed 2023 with fireworks, parties and prayers on Saturday. Online, banners and images heralded the dawn of the New Year.

In Google's Doodle, 2022 joyously gave way to 2023 and a confetti shower adorned the search page for New Year's Day 2023.

"Happy New Year! However you choose to ring in the new year, here’s to good fortune in 2023!" the search engine said in a message accompanying the Google Doodle.

It also rounded up the most popular Google Doodles for the year 2022, including one dedicated to Hubble Space Telescope's standout photos of the universe.

 

 

New Year celebrations were grand in Australia, United States and France, and subdued in Russia and China.