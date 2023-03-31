 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Gwyneth Paltrow whispered into accuser's ear after winning ski crash trial

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

A jury in Utah on Thursday found Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by a man during a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her over a skiing accident.

Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for the injuries sustained by a retired optometrist while skiing at a luxury resort in Utah, United States, in 2016, a court said on Thursday, bringing an end to a trial that had the Oscar-winning actor testifying in court last week. The eight-person jury awarded Paltrow the $1 in symbolic damages that she had asked for in a countersuit.

The 76-year-old man had filed a lawsuit seeking $3.3 million in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Terry Sanderson was left with a concussion and broken ribs following the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, maintained that she did not cause the accident and that it was Sanderson who struck her from behind. The jury sided with the actor, ruling that Sanderson was 100 per cent at fault.

