Gwyneth Paltrow skiing accident trial explained in 10 points

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow's testimony in a skiing accident case has been making headlines, amid negative publicity about her wellness advice, which many have decried as "starvation". The Oscar winning actor has been sued by a man who claimed to have suffered a brain injury after a collision with her while skiing in Utah several years ago. Paltrow has denied blame for the accident and countersued, detailing how she was she was hit from behind by the skier and feared sexual assault.

Here is 10-point summary of the case: 

- Paltrow has been sued by a retired optometrist named Terry Sanderson for over $3 million in damages.

- Sanderson's lawyers have accused the actor of skiing in a reckless way and colliding into him, adding that the accident left him with broken ribs and permanent brain damage.