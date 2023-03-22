 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gwyneth Paltrow, blamed for 'broken ribs, brain damage' to retired doctor, appears in court in ski crash trial

AFP
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer said the retired doctor is 'blind in one eye' and suffers from 'decreasing vision' in the other -- suggesting poor eyesight was a reason for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow exits a courtroom, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation.

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in the western US state of Utah on Tuesday, where she is being sued for damages by a retired optometrist over a skiing accident seven years ago.

In opening statements, Terry Sanderson's lawyer said the alleged collision on the slopes of Deer Valley had caused him damages worth $3.3 million. The "Shakespeare in Love" actress has in turn countersued.

Paltrow's lawyer Steven Owens told the Park City court on Tuesday that Sanderson is "obsessed" with the lawsuit, and that the case was a "meritless claim of false allegation."

"Really kind of an offensive one. That she somehow left him an unconscious man and bolted? I can tell you, we believe it to be utter BS," said Owens.