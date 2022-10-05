 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Gurugram woman traces phone thief using smartwatch, punches him to retrieve device

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Oct 05, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

Pallavi Kaushik, a resident of Gurugram, was using her smartphone to complete a transaction when the device was snatched.

A woman in Gurugram used her smartwatch to track down her stolen phone (Representative Image)

TAGS: #Gurugram #smartwatch #snatching #Thief
first published: Oct 5, 2022 05:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.