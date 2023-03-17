'Got a huge shock when my speech got cut off': Guneet Monga on Oscar moment. Watch

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga on Friday said she got a "huge shock" when her acceptance speech at the Oscars was cut off by music.

Monga, whose film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film, returned home with the golden statuette in the early hours of Friday.

''I am grateful. I feel like this is a blessing. I think 1.4 billion people manifested this together. So it's surreal," Monga told PTI at the airport.

Celebrations broke out when the Tamil documentary short became the first Indian production to win an Oscar in the category. The award was given to both the women and Gonsalves spoke first, dedicated her win to "motherland India".

PTI