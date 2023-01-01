 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greta Thunberg’s clapback at Andrew Tate among the most-liked tweets of all time

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Greta Thunberg gave a fitting reply to Andrew Tate's boastful tweet about emissions from his fleet of luxury cars.

Andrew Tate, internet personality notorious for misogyny and hate speech, received a fitting reply last week from Greta Thunberg, world-renowned teen climate activist, when he boasted about his cars and their "enormous emissions".

"I have 33 cars," Tate tweeted, tagging Thunberg. "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

What Thunberg told him in response was hailed as the "greatest tweet of all time".

 

Her tweet gathered nearly 4 million likes, joining a list of most-liked tweets on the platform.

Others on the list are the tweet announcing actor Chadwick Boseman's death, Elon Musk's "coca-cola tweet" and Barack Obama quoting Nelson Mandela on racial justice. 

 