Greta Thunberg’s clapback at Andrew Tate among the most-liked tweets of all time

Andrew Tate, internet personality notorious for misogyny and hate speech, received a fitting reply last week from Greta Thunberg, world-renowned teen climate activist, when he boasted about his cars and their "enormous emissions".

"I have 33 cars," Tate tweeted, tagging Thunberg. "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

What Thunberg told him in response was hailed as the "greatest tweet of all time".

Her tweet gathered nearly 4 million likes, joining a list of most-liked tweets on the platform.

Others on the list are the tweet announcing actor Chadwick Boseman's death, Elon Musk's "coca-cola tweet" and Barack Obama quoting Nelson Mandela on racial justice.

Meanwhile Tate finds himself in prison on the charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania. On social media, some argued that a pizza box featured in a video of him lashing out at Thunberg helped confirm that he was in Romania. Read: 'This is what happens when...': Greta Thunberg's viral rejoinder to Andrew Tate's arrest His arrest drew another taunt from Thunberg. "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes," she tweeted. Tate had been kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for hate speech and other policy violations. But he was allowed back on the platform after Elon Musk took over.

