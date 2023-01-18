 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greta Thunberg briefly detained at German coal mine protest

Jan 18, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Greta Thunberg has been in Germany for several days to support protests against the demolition of Luetzerath, which have become a symbol of resistance against fossil fuels.

Greta Thunberg joined thousands of demonstrators in a large-scale protest against the demolition of a German hamlet.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was hauled away and briefly detained on Tuesday during a protest near a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police said.

Images showed the activist, smiling and dressed in black, being picked up by police officers wearing helmets and then escorted to a waiting bus.

Police said a group of activists were detained after having "broken away from the demonstration", and run towards the edge of the open-cast coal mine.

They were taken away from the "danger zone" by bus, their identities were checked, and then they were released, a spokesman said.

The process took "several hours" as there were a large number of protesters, he said, without giving a precise figure.