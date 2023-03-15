 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5 things to know about GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest language model offering

Edited by : Stella Dey
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

GPT-4’s makers OpenAI say that the tool is more accurate, creative and collaborative than its older versions but it has its flaws.

GPT-4, with many new features, is not without its flaws, OpenAI has disclosed. (Image: openai.com)

OpenAI has announced the launch of its latest language model Artificial Intelligence tool in GPT-4 that has brought together key functions of ChatGPT and Dall-E. While the research company says that GPT-4 is more sophisticated than its predecessor’s ChatGPT, the tool is more expensive to run.

GPT-4’s makers say that the tool is more accurate, creative and collaborative but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that although improved, the new model is still flawed.

"It is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it," he tweeted.

Here are five things to know about GPT-4: