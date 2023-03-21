 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to make anti-smoking warning mandatory for OTTs

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

The health ministry has held several rounds of talks with the I&B ministry, and it has been decided that changes would be made in COTPA, said a senior official. Changes are expected within the next few months, said officials. 

In a crucial move that will mandate OTT (over-the-top) platforms or streaming services to show health warnings during smoking scenes in movies and Web series, the Union Health Ministry is planning to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Officials said that the changes in COTPA rules are expected within the next few months.

“We have had several inter-ministerial deliberations with the Information & Broadcasting ministry over this and now it has been decided that the changes would be made in COTPA,” said a senior health ministry official.
This, explained another official, was being done to ensure that the gains made through anti-tobacco warnings in films and TV shows are not “completely lost”.

The government had notified the rules under the COTPA, 2003 to regulate the depiction of tobacco imagery in films and TV programmes.