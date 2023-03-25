Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook pay tributes to Intel’s Gordon Moore: ‘An inspiration to me’

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other tech industry leaders are paying tributes to Intel's co-founder Gordon Moore, who died aged 94 on March 24.

Moore was a semiconductor pioneer best known for his theory that integrated circuits would steadily rise in power over time. It later became known as "Moore's Law".

He is credited with helping introduce evermore powerful chips to increasingly compact computers.

While mourning Moore's death, Pichai said he inspired many individuals to pursue technology.

"He was an inspiration to me," Pichai tweeted. "Thoughts with his family and everyone at Intel."

Related stories IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023: Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain to fight for gold

Building a smarter, more sustainable future with Lenovo

Rosaline Arokia Mary: Meet India's first woman ticket checker to collect fines more than Rs 1 crore Intel's current CEO Pat Gelsinger promised to carry forward Moore's legacy. Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94 "As stewards of his (Moore's) law, Intel will work relentlessly to exponentially outdo what he and Robert Noyce set out to do," Gelsinger wrote. "He leaves behind an amazing legacy – that changed the lives of every person on the planet – and his memory will live on. I am humbled to have known him." On its official social media accounts, Intel posted: "Thank you for everything". "Today, we lost a visionary," the company said. "Gordon Moore leaves us with a legacy of innovation, both as Intel’s co-founder and the author of Moore’s Law." Apple CEO Tim Cook remembered Moore as a "true visionary" who paved the way for tech revolution . "The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers," he wrote. "All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace." "Today we lost one of the true giants of our field," Google executive Urs Holzle wrote. "Since his contributions spanned so many decades, few today realize how enormous Moore's impact on the entire industry was. Moore's Law was a vision and a message, not a law, and he made it real."