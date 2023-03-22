 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Amid Google layoffs, staff write open letter to Sundar Pichai with 5 demands: 'Don't be evil'

Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Google layoffs: Employees want tech giant to freeze new hires and to consider staff laid off for current openings, among other demands.

The impacts of Alphabet's decision to reduce its workforce are global, Googlr employees stated in the letter to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Following Google's parent company Alphabet's decision to lay off 12,000 employees in its second round of job cuts, about 1,400 employees of the tech giant have signed a petition demanding better treatment.

The staff wrote an open letter addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai in which they made a series of demands, including freezing new hires, seeking voluntary redundancies before compulsory ones, considering to rehire laid off workers for job vacancies. The employees also called on Alphabet to avoid laying off employees from countries that have been experiencing conflicts, such as Ukraine, and provide extra support to those who risk losing their visa-linked residency along with their jobs.

Here's the full text of the open letter as published by Economic Times:

Sundar,