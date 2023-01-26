Google layoffs: Massage therapists among 12,000 employees laid off

Google employees at the internet giant’s headquarters in California, United States, may not be able to book an appointment for a massage in their workplace anymore as around 27 massage therapists are among the 12,000 employees who were laid off this month.

27 in-house massage therapists were laid off, with 24 in Google’s Mountain View office and three in the Southern California markets of Los Angeles and Irvine, CNBC reported.

Google parent Alphabet cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent of its global workforce worldwide amid mass layoffs across major tech companies. This is the largest round of layoffs in the company’s 25-year history.

CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an e-mail communication that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here” and added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

Among those losing their jobs are recruiters, corporate staff and people working on engineering and product teams, Pichai said. With Alphabet's staff cuts, layoffs at four of the biggest US tech companies total 51,000 jobs in the past few months. They have fanned fears of a recession even as the US job market remains tight.

