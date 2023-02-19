Google miscalculated severance pay. Many laid off staff to get lesser than expected: Report

After laying off six percent of its employees which amounts to 12,000 jobs, Google admitted that it has made an error in the calculation of stock severance which was to be granted to the sacked employees.

The tech giant apologised to its former employees and stated that its earlier email mentioned an incorrect number of stocks as part of the severance package, Business Insider reported.

Reportedly, the miscalculation occurred because Google counted the stock grants twice. This led to many laid-off employees receiving at least tens of thousands of dollars less than what was initially estimated. A former employee of the tech giant, who found out that they would be receiving at least 40 per cent lesser stocks than expected, told Business Insider that it was like a "second kick in the stomach".

The incident also led to others accusing Google of creating confusion due to the lack of clarity in initial emails.

Moneycontrol News