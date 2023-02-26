Google's 'star' performer of the month in Hyderabad laid off: 'Why me?'

Harsh Vijayvargiya's heart skipped a beat on Saturday when he received an email notification on his phone from Google Operations Center. The email stated that the Google employee from Hyderabad was laid off.

Vijayvargiya is one of the 12,000 employees the tech giant has decided to lay off following market uncertainties and recession.

Although he was the star performer of the month, like many others, he too had a question for Google. "My first question was 'why me' even though I was the star performer for the month still why me? And there was no answer at all!" Vijayvargiya wrote on LinkedIn.

Sharing how the layoff has affected him, the former Google employee and father of one wrote, "My salary is half for 2 months! My financial plans are completely ruined! This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to get the strength to jot this down and now I have to fight back for survival."

