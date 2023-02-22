After 15 years with Google India, employee gets laid off during video call at work: 'I was in denial'

A former employee of Google in India was laid off while she was on a work-related video call. The staffer had worked with the tech giant throughout her entire career spanning 15 years and had even met her husband at Google. The manner in which she was laid off, however, left her in a state of denial.

Deepti Krishnan, who handled HR operations management at Google, said she kept refreshing the page hoping that the call was disconnected due to an internet problem.

"Having spent (almost) half my life here, Google is the only employer I’ve ever known (such is the loyalty that even my internship was here," Krishnan wrote on LinkedIn.

"When I was abruptly disconnected from my video call only to realise I was staring at an ‘access denied’ page, I was in denial. I kept refreshing the page hoping it was my internet that was acting up. When the page refreshed I was now looking at an email informing me that my time here was up. An image that’ll likely stay with me for a long long time."