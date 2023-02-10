 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Doodle tribute for PK Rosy, the first leading lady of Malayalam cinema

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, who starred in 'Vigathakumaran', the first Malayalam feature film.

Google Doodle on February 10 paid tribute to the path-breaking Indian actor PK Rosy, remembered as the first leading lady in Malayalam cinema, on her 120th birth anniversary. The doodle showed her looking into the distance, against a backdrop of red roses.

PK Rosy was born in Trivandrum, now Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala in 1903. Her birth name was Rajamma.

She was interested in the arts since a very young age. Her uncle encouraged this and got her an acting and music instructor. Rosy attended a local performing arts school to learn the Kakkirasi Nattakam -- a blended Tamil and Malayali folk theatre form.

Rosy went on to bag a role in Vigathakumaran (1928), the first Malayalam feature film. It was directed by JC Daniel, who is believed to have given the actress the name Rosy.