Google Doodle honours wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, known as 'pocket dynamo'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Google Doodle:Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav was the first athlete of independent India to win an individual Olympic medal.

Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav.

The Google Doodle on January 15 marked Indian wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav’s 97th birthday. Jadhav, popularly known as "pocket dynamo", is remembered as the first athlete of independent India to win an individual Olympic medal.

He was born in Maharashtra's Goleshwar village in 1926. Jadhav's father was a wrestler too and passed on his athleticism to his son.

As a young boy, Jadhav excelled in swimming. When he turned 10, his father began coaching him to be a wrestler.

Soon, he progressed to become one his school's best wrestlers. He was also trained by professional wrestlers, going on to win state and national-level competitions.

The next milestone in his life was the 1948 London Olympics. He finished sixth, despite not being used to international wrestling rules and formats.

Disappointed, he spent the next four years practicing even harder. He moved up to the bantamweight weight division (between 52 and 57 kilograms) and set his eyes on the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.