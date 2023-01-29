Google Doodle on bubble tea: Where is the popular drink from?

Google Doodle is celebrating the popular bubble tea with an interactive that lets you prepare your own beverage. Clicking on the doodle takes you to a rainy mountainous setting, where there is a bubble tea cart and a group of animated customers lining up for the beverage.

You are given prompts about how much of each ingredient you'll need to add to make a perfect bubble tea serving. Each drink you hand out earns you a star.

The interactive Google Doodle celebrates the day in 2020 when bubble tea was officially made an emoticon.

The doodle is the work of a team of artists, UX designers, engineers, producers and researchers, all of whom were credited in a note below the doodle.

Bubble tea is a drink loved across the world. It can be milky, sweet and fruity, with added fruit jelly or tapioca balls. These bubbly balls give the beverage it's name. Other names of it are boba tea and pearl milk tea. You can experiment a lot with its flavours -- making it a mocha, matcha or a honey and raspberry drink. Bubble tea has its origins in Taiwan, in a tea consumption culture going as far back as the 17th century. But the beverage, in the form we know today, was invented at some point in the 1980s With the immigration of people, bubble tea travelled to different parts of the world. Then, began experimentation with flavours and additions. Bubble tea is today a popular drink in Singapore, Japan, South Korea as well the United States. You can find it on the menus of cafes around the world or make it on your own using mixes available online.