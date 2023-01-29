 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Doodle on bubble tea: Where is the popular drink from?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 29, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Bubble tea is popular drink around the world and has its own emoji. What was it first made?

Google's Bubble tea doodle.

Google Doodle is celebrating the popular bubble tea with an interactive that lets you prepare your own beverage. Clicking on the doodle takes you to a rainy mountainous setting, where there is a bubble tea cart and a group of animated customers lining up for the beverage.

You are given prompts about how much of each ingredient you'll need to add to make a perfect bubble tea serving. Each drink you hand out earns you a star.

The interactive Google Doodle celebrates the day in 2020 when bubble tea was officially made an emoticon.

The doodle is the work of a team of artists, UX designers, engineers, producers and researchers, all of whom were credited in a note below the doodle.