Who is Gary Lineker, BBC presenter at the centre of ‘impartiality row’

AFP
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

BBC told Gary Lineker to "step back" from his role presenting its flagship football highlights show "Match of the Day" due to an impartiality row.

Gary Lineker, 62, rose to fame as a goalscoring hero for England

Gary Lineker rose to fame as a goalscoring hero for England at World Cups before becoming the leading face of sports broadcasting for the BBC over the past two decades.

The 62-year-old was told by the publicly-funded British broadcaster to "step back" on Friday from his role presenting its flagship football highlights show "Match of the Day" due to an impartiality row.

Lineker criticised the British government's new asylum policy this week, comparing the rhetoric used to that of Nazi-era Germany.

Born in Leicester in 1960, Lineker realised his boyhood dream by turning professional with his home town club.