Flu virus strain in circulation causing more severe symptoms: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

This particular H3N2 strain, which is behind most influenza cases in many cities, seems to be causing bronchitis and associated symptoms, such as diarrhoea and conjunctivitis. These symptoms are usually less common with influenza, says Kang.

Top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang is associated as a professor in the department of gastrointestinal sciences with the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.  She has been a prominent scientific voice, simplifying the complex details around viral infections since the time COVID-19 took the world and India by storm.

In this chat with Moneycontrol, she explains why many cities in India are in the grip of a seasonal flu outbreak and the worries around the spread of avian influenza.

Edited excerpts:

Many cities in India are seeing a major surge in flu cases, with most people reporting more severe symptoms that are also long-lasting. What do you think are the reasons? Do we know enough? Does COVID-19 have any role to play, directly or indirectly?

