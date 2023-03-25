 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finland is offering free trips to 10 lucky people. How to apply, deadline and other details

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Mar 25, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Finland is offering 10 lucky people a chance to visit the country for an all-expenses-paid trip. Here is how you can apply, application process, deadline and other details.

Finland is inviting applications for a free trip to its Lakeland region

Finland wants to share the secret to its happiness with 10 lucky people who will get a change to visit the country of lakes for a luxurious, all expenses-paid vacation. After being named the world’s happiest country for the sixth year running by the World Happiness Report, Finland is offering 10 people the chance to visit its Lakeland region for a ‘Masterclass of Happiness’ in June this year. The idea behind the trip is to teach people that happiness is not something inherent but an approach to life that can be learned.

Visit Finland, the country’s tourism department, has announced that 10 lucky winners will be chosen for a four-day trip to the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland in June. “The experience will bring together the lucky participants and expert coaches who will guide them towards a balanced way of life that helps you be happy the Finnish way,” the government organisation announced.

What the trip will entail?

Ten participants will be chosen from a pool of applicants for a four-day trip to Finland.