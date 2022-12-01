 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finding a cure for rare diseases: Centre mulls joint mission with Ashoka University

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

The project aims to establish integrated clinical centres at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, AIIMS in Delhi, as well as other facilities. The goal is to develop genetically proven therapies for three types of myopathies.

The Centre is considering crucial collaborative project by a leading private university to find therapies for three types of rare diseases. Currently, the treatment available for these diseases is prohibitively expensive and out of the reach of needy patients in India.

The project will involve 18 institutions (including some top government-run centres), 38 investigators and 5 clinical centres collecting data. Sonepat-based Ashoka University, which is driving the project, has begun working on a nationwide programme to decode rare diseases and find a treatment for specific muscle-degeneration diseases.

Rare diseases, also referred to as orphan diseases, are mostly rooted in genetic defects, and have an occurrence of 1 or less per 10,000 people, resulting in lower investments in research.

Worldwide, about 7,000 of the rare diseases have been recognised, of which nearly 500 have been identified in India. About 7 crore people in the country are believed to be afflicted by these diseases, based on estimates by researchers from outside India.

Leading biologist Alok Bhattacharya, a faculty member at Ashoka who is leading the project, titled Myo-Mission, said that the Centre’s Department of Biotechnology has given greenlighted pre-clinical studies to develop therapies for the three diseases through multiple approaches, such as gene, small molecule and messenger RNA therapies.